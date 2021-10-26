FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Raised by Piper Sandler

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

