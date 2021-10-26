FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 765.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

