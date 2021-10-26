FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.