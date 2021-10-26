FY2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

