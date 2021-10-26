Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$10,800.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,857,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,022,790.26.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,942.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$101.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.