Garmin (GRMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.500-$5.500 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52 week low of $97.47 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

