Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $134.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

