General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.400-$6.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

