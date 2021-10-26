Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 12th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.9%.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.