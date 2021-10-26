Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

