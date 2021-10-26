Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,158 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $42,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,963,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock worth $19,262,708. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.