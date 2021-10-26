Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 123.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $41,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

