Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,997 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $42,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 426.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Stephens reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

