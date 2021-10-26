Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.13 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of AeroVironment worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 415.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,062.33 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.