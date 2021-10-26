Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $40,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

