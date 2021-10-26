Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,914 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of FibroGen worth $40,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at about $11,308,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 34.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 207,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FGEN stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

