German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,083. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in German American Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

