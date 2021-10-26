Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GBCI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

