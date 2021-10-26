GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

