Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.22 million to $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $113.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $123.32 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

