Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.49

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 98,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

