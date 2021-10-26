Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Review

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Paramount Group alerts:

55.1% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Group and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Global Self Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.77 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.43 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.96 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38% Global Self Storage 19.75% 4.62% 2.89%

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Paramount Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.