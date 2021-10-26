Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $39.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

