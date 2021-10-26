GoldFund Market Capitalization Achieves $474,441.46 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $474,441.46 and $4,296.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

