Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.41 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Tronox worth $96,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.