Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $99.56 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $99,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.46.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $190.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

