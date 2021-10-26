Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.39% of Golden Ocean Group worth $101,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 503,293 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.