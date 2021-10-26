Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 107,942 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,942 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $94,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

