Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.40.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.