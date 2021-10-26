Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

