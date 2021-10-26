Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.94% of Great Ajax worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.