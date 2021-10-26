Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up about 3.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. 27,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,871. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

