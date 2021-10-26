Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.