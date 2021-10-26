Greenlight Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 570,000 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 3,400 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 30,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,087. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

