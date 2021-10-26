Greenlight Capital Inc. Purchases 1,723,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 5.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $93,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. 83,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,985. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

