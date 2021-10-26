Greenlight Capital Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.67% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,123. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

