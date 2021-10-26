Greenlight Capital Inc. Takes $15.95 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,000. PLBY Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 1.06% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810 over the last three months.

PLBY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.