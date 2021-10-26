Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 63,729 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TEF stock remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

