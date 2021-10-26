Greytown Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 82,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.