Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,039.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,459. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

