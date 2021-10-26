Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 99.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 2,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

