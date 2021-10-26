Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.75.

NYSE:ASR opened at $197.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day moving average is $181.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

