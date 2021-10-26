GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Bottomline Technologies (de), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49% Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.53 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.62 -$16.29 million $0.20 238.60

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

