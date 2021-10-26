Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guess?' shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company is gaining from demand recovery as stores reopen. During second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s top and the bottom line improved year on year. Performance gained from sales growth across most regions. Management was particularly impressed with strong growth in operating profit. Guess? is gaining on solid digital efforts. However, Guess? provided a dismal view for the third quarter and fiscal 2022. Pandemic-led traffic declines are likely to remain a drag on the quarter’s performance. For fiscal 2022, management continues to expect revenues to decline in mid-single digits from fiscal 2020 levels, considering that there will not be any more pandemic-related closures. Also, its international presence exposes the company to the unfavorable currency rates.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

GES traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.25. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

