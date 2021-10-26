Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.