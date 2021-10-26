HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,253. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $484.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of HBT Financial worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

