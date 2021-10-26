Head-To-Head Analysis: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.68 $60.58 million $3.96 13.41 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.84 $551.73 million $0.08 169.13

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.68% 3.56% 0.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for QCR and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 7 2 0 2.00

QCR currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.97%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.79%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

