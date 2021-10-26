Head-To-Head Review: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.88 $770.96 million $7.30 28.62

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $179.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Risk and Volatility

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Alexandria Real Estate Equities 45.83% 6.46% 3.78%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

