Head to Head Review: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SBI and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $356.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 16.50% 13.61% 1.40% Coinbase Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $5.11 billion 1.18 $762.32 million $2.80 9.30 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 53.04 $322.32 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Coinbase Global.

Summary

SBI beats Coinbase Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

