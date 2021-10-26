Headlam Group plc (HEAD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.80 on November 29th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 477 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.39. The company has a market cap of £406.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247.81 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($7.03).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

In related news, insider Simon King acquired 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.